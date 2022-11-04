N.H. News Recap: The state of American democracy and the 2022 Midterms
On this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap, NHPR's Rick Ganley is in the Monadnock Region broadcasting live from Keene State College.
We’re in the final stretch ahead of Election Day, and NHPR has been reaching out to voters all election season to understand what’s on their minds and what questions they have before heading to the polls.
Many of our listeners expressed concerns about the state of American democracy. We talk about what the outcome of this election could mean for democracy in the U.S. and how the topic has come up on the campaign trail.
Guests:
- Josh Rogers, NHPR
- James Rinker, The Keene Sentinel
- Dr. Phil Barker, Keene State College
Top stories from this week on the N.H. Midterm Elections:
- ‘We shouldn’t be this divided’: N.H. voters lament state of politics on eve of election
- N.H. Secretary of State: Elections are ‘a public process’ that anyone can watch
- Hassan, Bolduc meet for final debate in key U.S. Senate race
- How economy and housing are shaping the race for N.H. governor
- How the candidates for N.H. governor compare on education issues
Other stories from around N.H. this week:
- N.H. plans to roll out its voluntary paid family leave program within months
- A shop in Manchester nourishes the Día de Los Muertos altars of Latino homes
- N.H. hospitals are seeing more children with RSV infections
- Visibles: Ana Colón calls herself a warrior who have survived domestic violence and cancer