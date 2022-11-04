© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

N.H. News Recap: The state of American democracy and the 2022 Midterms

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published November 4, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT
Keene live broadcast 2022. NHPR photo.
Casey McDermott
/
NHPR
NHPR Morning Edition host Rick Ganley interviews reporters Josh Rogers and James Rinker for the N.H. News Recap live from Keene State College on Nov. 4, 2022.

On this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap, NHPR's Rick Ganley is in the Monadnock Region broadcasting live from Keene State College.

We’re in the final stretch ahead of Election Day, and NHPR has been reaching out to voters all election season to understand what’s on their minds and what questions they have before heading to the polls.

Many of our listeners expressed concerns about the state of American democracy. We talk about what the outcome of this election could mean for democracy in the U.S. and how the topic has come up on the campaign trail.

Guests:

  • Josh Rogers, NHPR
  • James Rinker, The Keene Sentinel
  • Dr. Phil Barker, Keene State College

Top stories from this week on the N.H. Midterm Elections:

Other stories from around N.H. this week:

Mary McIntyre
Mary McIntyre is a senior producer at NHPR. She manages the station's news magazines, Morning Edition and All Things Considered. You can email her at mmcintyre@nhpr.org.
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
