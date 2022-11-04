N.H. News Recap: The state of American democracy and the 2022 Midterms

On this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap, NHPR's Rick Ganley is in the Monadnock Region broadcasting live from Keene State College.

We’re in the final stretch ahead of Election Day, and NHPR has been reaching out to voters all election season to understand what’s on their minds and what questions they have before heading to the polls.

Many of our listeners expressed concerns about the state of American democracy. We talk about what the outcome of this election could mean for democracy in the U.S. and how the topic has come up on the campaign trail.

Guests:



Josh Rogers, NHPR

James Rinker, The Keene Sentinel

Dr. Phil Barker, Keene State College

