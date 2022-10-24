Watch or listen live: N.H. gubernatorial debate
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and Democratic state Sen. Tom Sherman
NHPR photos
Sara Plourde
Chris Sununu and Tom Sherman will debate on NHPR, in partnership with New Hampshire PBS and New Hampshire Bulletin
With two weeks until Election Day, Republican incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu and Democratic challenger state Sen. Tom Sherman will debate live on New Hampshire Public Radio.
The debate is scheduled to begin at noon Tuesday. Listen on the radio, streaming online at NHPR.org and on NHPR’s mobile app, as well as Facebook live.
Voter resources:
- How to vote in New Hampshire: What you need to know to cast your ballot in the 2022 elections
- How NHPR is covering the 2022 elections in New Hampshire