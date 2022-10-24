© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Leave the pick up to us! Support NHPR with a donation of your used vehicle. We take all kinds!
NH News

Watch or listen live: N.H. gubernatorial debate

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published October 24, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT
NH governor's debate on NHPR, Oct. 25, 2022
1 of 2  — Sununu Sherman side by side 1.png
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and Democratic state Sen. Tom Sherman
NHPR photos
Elections 2022 NHPR banner
2 of 2  — Elections 2022 NHPR banner
Visit NHPR's voter guide: NHPR.org/vote
Sara Plourde

Chris Sununu and Tom Sherman will debate on NHPR, in partnership with New Hampshire PBS and New Hampshire Bulletin

With two weeks until Election Day, Republican incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu and Democratic challenger state Sen. Tom Sherman will debate live on New Hampshire Public Radio.

The debate is scheduled to begin at noon Tuesday. Listen on the radio, streaming online at NHPR.org and on NHPR’s mobile app, as well as Facebook live.

Voter resources:

Subscribe to the Primarily Politics newsletter

* indicates required

Tags
NH News Elections 2022

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.