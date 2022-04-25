Reid family asks for public to assist police with Concord double homicide investigation

Concord couple Djeswende and Stephen Reid were soulmates who together traveled the world, pursued adventures and supported one another in their work helping others after meeting decades ago in Washington, D.C., their family members said.

Alton Woods residents Stephen and Djeswende, who went by Steve and Wendy, were reported missing last week, days before their bodies were discovered near the Broken Ground trails on April 21. Autopsies showed that both died from multiple gunshot wounds. No arrests have been made.

In a statement from the couple’s children Brian and Lindsay and extended family, the Reids thanked the Concord Police Department, the New Hampshire State Police, the Merrimack County Sheriff’s Office, the Office of the Attorney General, and New Hampshire Fish and Game for their efforts to investigate the deaths.

The family wrote that Steve grew up in Concord, where the couple returned three years ago to retire. He served four years in the Peace Corps in West Africa after graduating from college.

Wendy and Stephen met in Washington D.C., where Wendy, who is from West Africa, was studying. Both loved adventure and fitness, the family said.

“Steve’s thirty-plus year career as an international development specialist in service to the world’s most vulnerable through USAID humanitarian projects could not have been made possible without the love, care and support of Wendy, who also helped recently-resettled refugees acclimate and thrive in the United States,” the family wrote in the statement.

Susan Faretra, who graduated from Concord High School with Steve in 1973, remembered that Steve and Wendy had attended a reunion together decades ago where Steve had been given an award for traveling the farthest distance – from Africa to Concord.

“They were just a nice couple,” Faretra said. “This whole thing is just senseless.”

She said that Steve was a quiet, nice boy who always wore his hair short, contrary to the fashions of the 1960s and 1970s.

Police and the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office have not said whether they have a suspect for the double homicide.

Authorities are requesting that members of the public come forward with any information about the Reids’ deaths. Concord Police are asking that anyone in the nearby area with a video system or game camera to review footage from last week for images of the Reids.

“As requested by the police, we ask for your support by providing any information that would be helpful to the ongoing investigation,” the family said in the statement.