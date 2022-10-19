10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Pumpkin Smash, Harvest Happenings and more
Buy — or smash — pumpkins at the Portsmouth Farmers Market on Saturday.
- State of the Art 2020: Locate Exhibition Opening on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m., at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
- Indigenous People’s Fashion Show on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
- Viva Bach Peterborough from Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 23 at the Peterborough Townhouse. More info.
- Pumpkin Smash! on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to noon, at the Portsmouth Farmers Market at Portsmouth City Hall. More info.
- Arts on Screen Series: Cherubini’s Medea on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m., at Peterborough Players. More info.
- Hiking The Deering Sanctuary on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at Deering Sanctuary. More info.
- Halloween Haunt on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Newmarket Parks and Rec. More info.
- Special Film: Let it Shine: The Story of the Keene Pumpkin Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m., at The Colonial Theatre in Keene. More info.
- Alton Harvest Happenings on Sunday, Oct. 23 from noon to 4:30 p.m., at Cold Spring Farm in Alton Bay. More info.
- Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra Fall Concert on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m., at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
