NH News

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Pumpkin Smash, Harvest Happenings and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published October 19, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT
The wood armature, fabric and polyfoam sculpture "Time for You and Joy to Get Acquainted" depicts two spotted figures, one dark and one yellow, sitting atop a red smiling dinosaur. The dinosaur is standing on a platform of grass and colorful flowers. A pink octopus and yellow rabbit stand next to the figures on the dinosaur's back.
JooYoung Choi / Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
/
Currier Museum of Art
The "State of the Art 2020: Locate" exhibition at the Currier Museum of Art opens on Thursday.

Buy — or smash — pumpkins at the Portsmouth Farmers Market on Saturday.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

A model in the fashion show standing with their back to the camera, wearing an orange shawl with photo portraits printed on it, and the silhouette of a bird in the center.
Jami Powell
/
hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu
The Hood Museum and Native Americans at Dartmouth are hosting their fourth annual Indigenous People's Fashion Show on Thursday evening.

  • State of the Art 2020: Locate Exhibition Opening on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m., at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
  • Indigenous People’s Fashion Show on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
  • Viva Bach Peterborough from Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 23 at the Peterborough Townhouse. More info.
  • Pumpkin Smash! on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to noon, at the Portsmouth Farmers Market at Portsmouth City Hall. More info.
  • Arts on Screen Series: Cherubini’s Medea on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m., at Peterborough Players. More info.
  • Hiking The Deering Sanctuary on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at Deering Sanctuary. More info.
    See also: Explore Autumn Walk at Tin Mountain Conservation Center
  • Halloween Haunt on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Newmarket Parks and Rec. More info.
  • Special Film: Let it Shine: The Story of the Keene Pumpkin Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m., at The Colonial Theatre in Keene. More info.
    See also: The Gathering of the Gourds
  • Alton Harvest Happenings on Sunday, Oct. 23 from noon to 4:30 p.m., at Cold Spring Farm in Alton Bay. More info.
  • Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra Fall Concert on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m., at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
    See also: New Hampshire Fiddle and Folk Fest
