NH News

N.H. school bus driver charged with threatening, stalking 8-year-old and family

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Megan Fernandes - Portsmouth Herald
Published August 10, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT
School Bus N.H.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
A school bus lot in North Hampton, N.H.

This story was originally produced by Seacoastonline. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

An Eliot, Maine, man, who worked as a school bus driver for First Student, is facing federal charges alleging he threatened and stalked an 8-year-old child attending Greenland Central School in New Hampshire.

Michael Chick, 39, is facing federal interstate stalking charges, alleging he crossed state lines to threaten a child and the child’s family, according to Jane Young, U.S. attorney for New Hampshire.

Court documents allege Chick had given the boy TracFones with instructions to take inappropriate photographs of himself, placed GPS tracking devices on his parents’ vehicles to track if they went to police, and made multiple visits to the family's home at night. When Greenland police investigated, they found the trackers still active, exactly where Chick told police they were located, according to authorities.

Chick had an initial appearance hearing in federal district court Monday afternoon, and he will be detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for Aug. 18. Chick is represented by Behzad Mirhashem, a federal public defender, who declined to comment.

Read the full story from Seacoastonline.

These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

NH News GreenlandSchool Buses
