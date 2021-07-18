-
The Coakley Landfill on New Hampshire’s Seacoast is back in the headlines, more than 30 years after it became a Superfund site.Neighbors are again worried…
State Settles Case Of $46,000 Found In Car Trunk, Then SeizedFederal prosecutors have settled a case with a Maine man who says $46,000 seized during a traffic stop was lawfully his.In October of 2016, New Hampshire…
The New Hampshire Supreme Court has upheld its decision to reject a lawsuit filed by four officers injured in a 2012 shootout with a suspected drug dealer…
In New Hampshire, it’s not easy to find a package of JG Coconut Mushrooms, or a jar of clotted cream, or a can of mushy peas.“Any dinner you would have…
An independent review has concluded a trained tactical team should have been used in a Greenland drug raid earlier this year.The determination was among…
Less than twenty-four hours after one of the bloodiest episodes in New Hampshire Law Enforcement history, a new class of police cadets graduated from the…
Bitter Day for Law EnforcementThe reverberations of last night’s shooting in Greenland reach far beyond the town, out past the Seacoast region.Many police officers, state troopers,…
The sign outside Greenland’s Town Offices reads, “Our condolences to the Maloney Family.” Early this morning The flags were already flying at half staff…
Details Slowly Emerging In Greenland ShootingsThe shootings in Greenland remain under investigation. Law enforcement say the shooter that killed Chief Michael Maloney and wounded four others was 29…