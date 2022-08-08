© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

'Heat island': Pease airport workers battle extreme temps on the runway during heat waves

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Megan Fernandes, Foster's Daily Democrat
Published August 8, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT
temperature gauge at Pease International Airport in Portsmouth, N.H.
Megan Fernandes / Foster's Daily Democrat
/
Granite State News Collaborative
A temperature gauge at Portsmouth International Airport at Pease (on July 22) registered 115 degrees beside the runway. A reading taken in a grassy, shaded area beside the airport immediately after read 95 degrees. The nearly 20-degree difference is indication of what is known as a 'heat island."

This article is shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. It was first published in Foster's Daily Democrat. For more information visit collaborativenh.org. 

PORTSMOUTH — Madeline Tate looks down the runway at Portsmouth International Airport at Pease, squinting her eyes and a bead of sweat running down her temple, as a plane taxis to Port City Air for service and refueling.

In the distance under the midday sun, the 11,321-foot-long runway and accompanying tarmac looks flooded — it’s a mirage of the mind as temperatures rise and beat down unobstructed on the acres of concrete and asphalt.

“The sun is definitely not your friend out here,” Tate said, as she checked gauges and set levers beside the large fuel storage tanks, known as the fuel farm, to prepare for a refueling.

Tate, 26, of Newmarket, is one of the many line service technicians at Port City Air, whose job is to keep the planes that fly in and out of the airport fueled, maintained and ready to fly.

NH News Heat WaveGranite State News Collaborative

