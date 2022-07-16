© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Official: Cause of North Conway hotel fire that injured 3 undetermined

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 16, 2022 at 6:56 AM EDT
Red Jacket in North Conway. Courtesy.
Alana Persson
/
Courtesy
The fire occurred April 30 at the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort in North Conway, N.H.

Investigators were unable to pinpoint the cause of a fire that damaged a popular North Conway resort, New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean Toomey said Friday.

The determination came after officials examined the scene and interviewed guests after the April 30 fire at the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort, Toomey said in a statement.

While the cause of the fire couldn't be determined, there was no evidence or information that led investigators to believe that a crime had been committed, he said.

Three people including two firefighters were injured but none of the injuries were life threatening.

The resort is a large retreat in the White Mountains and is home to Kahuna Laguna, an indoor water park.

Tags

NH News North Conway
