NH News

A Dominican family in Manchester celebrates their 102-year-old matriarch

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Published July 8, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT
IMG_0014.jpg
Gaby Lozada
/
NHPR
Clara Román, 67, her mother Julia Santos, 102, and her son-in-law Ramón Román, 82, sit in their apartment north of Manchester. Clara Román says their dietary needs are similar at their age, but the secret to living long lives is eating healthy food with Dominican flavors.

Immigration has split the family between the Dominican Republic and the United States, but they say their “gold star” is the one who keeps them connected.

When Julia Santos's children were preparing for her 102nd birthday party, she told them she was happy to have the privilege to see them live fulfilling lives.

“They come first,” Santos said.

Santos was born in Santo Domingo and was raised on a cacao farm. She remembers eating chocolate and picking the many fruits around her house. Her mother taught her to do the house chores; she said, in those times, that was what women had to learn.

Para escuchar esta historia en español, haz click aquí.

Santos married young when she was only 16. “That is how we did in the countryside,” she said.

She married two more times, but each time her partner broke her heart.

“They cheated on me,” Santos said. When NHPR asked if she still believed in love, she said only in the love of her family.

Santos arrived in the United States nine months ago after she learned her daughter Clara Román was sick.

IMG_0023.jpg
Gaby Lozada
/
Santos and Roman share a special relationship. Roman says her mother is the light that guides her in the dark times. “She is my dear old lady,” said Santos referring to her daughter.

Clara has to do dialysis three times a week and needs someone to make her company, so Santos came to do what Román says she does best: take care of her children.

“She is my gold star,” Román says.

Ana Román, who also owns a supermarket in Manchester’s eastside, organized a humble but emotive celebration for her grandmother in the parking lot of her business. About fifty members of Santos’ family gathered to greet her and share a favorite meal of roasted pork and plantains meal.

People were excited to see she was healthy.

Her youngest son, Juan Santos, says his mother is an example of a hard-working woman.

“As a single mom, she raised nine children by herself,” Santos said, moved. “She is our rock.”

One by one, grandchildren and great-grandchildren made a line to take a selfie with her and tell her how happy they were to see her doing well. They said they were giving back the love she had poured into them.

IMG_0254.jpg
Gaby Lozada
/
NHPR
Jose Matias-Francisco is a family friend. He says that other neighborhood children loved Santos in the Dominican Republic. ”She was the one who helped defend us when we were mischievous,” said one of Santo’s granddaughters.

As her family sang “Las mañanitas,” a popular Latin American birthday song, Santos held her youngest great-grandson, a baby just a few months old. She also hugged another great-grandchild, who doesn’t speak Spanish but wanted to wish her well.

Santos says her grandchildren and great-grandchildren love to dance as she does.

When she was young, she used to do it for days. “We played the drums, and the party started,” said Santos.

That sense of adventure is why her son-in-law, Ramón Román, still likes to tease her.

“I like to tell her I will find her a boyfriend soon,” he said.

He may be joking, but he is serious when he says he hopes she will see 110.

IMG_0271.jpg
Gaby Lozada
/
NHPR
Santos is next to her last granddaughter and a great-granddaughter. There are more than 40 grandkids and great-grandchildren in her family.

Tags

NH News FamilyLatinoLatinx
Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Gabriela Lozada is a Report for America corps member. Her focus is on Latinx community with original reporting done in Spanish for ¿Qué hay de Nuevo NH?.
See stories by Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member

