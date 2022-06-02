© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support independent journalism with your sustaining membership and your gift will be matched $ for $ for a full year!
NH News

Vehicle owner sought in investigation of Concord couple killed

New Hampshire Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published June 2, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT
N.H. DOJ images of car at Marsh Loop in Concord.
Images via N.H. Department of Justice
/
Authorities are looking to identify and speak with the owner of operator of this dark green Toyota RAV4, with a model year between 2006-2012. Police say it was parked at the Marsh Loop trailhead on Portsmouth Road in Concord on Monday, April 18, 2022, to please contact the Criminal Investigations Division of the Concord Police Department at (603) 225-8600.

The Concord Regional Crimeline has announced it will facilitate a reward of up to $33,500 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person(s) responsible for the murders of Stephen and Djeswende Reid.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities are seeking to identify and speak with the owner or driver of a vehicle in connection with their investigation of a shooting that left a Concord couple dead.

Stephen and Djeswende Reid left their apartment complex on April 18 and went for a walk toward some trails.

Their bodies were discovered the night of April 21 in the area of Broken Ground Trails, near the Marsh Loop Trail.

They died of multiple gunshot wounds. Concord police want to contact the individual who owns or was operating a dark green Toyota RAV4, with a model year between 2006-2012.

The vehicle was parked at the Marsh Loop trailhead on April 18.

Tips can also be submitted online through the Crimeline website at www.concordregionalcrimeline.com, or text message TIP234 and your message to CRIMES (274637).

Broken Groun Trails, Concord, New Hampshire. NHPR photo Dan Tuohy
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
/

Tags

NH News ConcordShooting
The Associated Press

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.