Vehicle owner sought in investigation of Concord couple killed

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities are seeking to identify and speak with the owner or driver of a vehicle in connection with their investigation of a shooting that left a Concord couple dead.

Stephen and Djeswende Reid left their apartment complex on April 18 and went for a walk toward some trails.

Their bodies were discovered the night of April 21 in the area of Broken Ground Trails, near the Marsh Loop Trail.

They died of multiple gunshot wounds. Concord police want to contact the individual who owns or was operating a dark green Toyota RAV4, with a model year between 2006-2012.

The vehicle was parked at the Marsh Loop trailhead on April 18.

Tips can also be submitted online through the Crimeline website at www.concordregionalcrimeline.com, or text message TIP234 and your message to CRIMES (274637).