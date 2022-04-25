Police investigate shooting deaths of New Hampshire couple

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Police are investigating the deaths of a New Hampshire couple whose bodies were found in a wooded area in Concord, authorities said Friday.

Autopsies determined that Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66, died of multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of deaths was homicide, the attorney general and Concord police chief said in a statement.

The Reids left their home in an apartment complex Monday afternoon and went for a walk that led them to the area of the Broken Ground Trails, officials said. Family and friends did not see or hear from them after that, authorities said.

Their bodies were discovered Thursday evening in the area of Broken Ground Trails, police said.

Anyone who saw them Monday or knows anything about their disappearance is asked to contact the Concord Police Department. Police are also asking anyone in the area who has a video surveillance system to review the footage.

