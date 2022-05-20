The N.H. News Recap for May 20, 2022: Breaking down a busy week of negotiations at the State House
Lawmakers are looking to finalize a number of bills as we head into the end of the legislative session. That includes measures on redistricting, mask policies and an effort to establish a “parental bill of rights” in schools.
We get the latest from the New Hampshire State House on this edition of the N.H. News Recap.
Guests:
- Sarah Gibson, NHPR
- Josh Rogers, NHPR
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
- As Republicans rally to revive ‘parental bill of rights,’ Sununu says he will veto
- Negotiators settle on congressional redistricting map that puts Pappas and Kuster in same district
- How a new accessible trail in Manchester was designed ‘for the community and with the community’
- Organization fights for immigrant juveniles in New Hampshire
- How pretextual traffic stops by N.H. police disproportionately affect Black and Latino drivers
- This N.H. college student turned his search for life advice into a new documentary: ‘My Disability Roadmap’