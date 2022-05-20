© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

The N.H. News Recap for May 20, 2022: Breaking down a busy week of negotiations at the State House

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published May 20, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT
Lawmakers are looking to finalize a number of bills as we head into the end of the legislative session. That includes measures on redistricting, mask policies and an effort to establish a “parental bill of rights” in schools.

We get the latest from the New Hampshire State House on this edition of the N.H. News Recap.

Guests:

  • Sarah Gibson, NHPR
  • Josh Rogers, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

