The N.H. News Recap for May 20, 2022: Breaking down a busy week of negotiations at the State House

Lawmakers are looking to finalize a number of bills as we head into the end of the legislative session. That includes measures on redistricting, mask policies and an effort to establish a “parental bill of rights” in schools.

We get the latest from the New Hampshire State House on this edition of the N.H. News Recap.

Guests:



Sarah Gibson, NHPR

Josh Rogers, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

