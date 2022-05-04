Woman found in Merrimack River identified as Concord resident

Bow Police have identified the woman found dead in the Merrimack River last week as Katie Gorfinkle of Concord.

The body of the 38-year-old woman was discovered on April 28. An autopsy was conducted last week, but police are still awaiting further study results before determining the cause of Gorfinkle’s death.

Police published a sketch Monday of Gorfinkle produced by a forensic artist at the Lincoln Police Department in Massachusetts.

“We have received numerous tips from the public from all over the United States with regards to the forensic artist’s sketch,” Bow Police Chief Ken Miller said in a statement Wednesday. “We want to thank everyone who called in a tip as it was one of these tips that led to the identification of Gorfinkle.”

The investigation into Gorfinkle’s death is ongoing, but there are no indications of any danger to the public, Miller said.

Tips can be reported to Detective Coady of the Bow Police Department at (603) 223-3956 or to the Concord Regional Crimeline at (603)-226-3100.