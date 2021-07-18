-
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services says a mosquito batch in Bow has tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus, the first time…
-
After postponing their annual school district meeting due to COVID-19, the Bow School District will now hold their meeting virtually next week, allowing…
-
A power plant in Bow -- the largest coal-burning plant left in New England -- has been the target of protests and civil disobedience in recent weeks. This…
-
The town of Bow has reached a settlement with Eversource to repay millions in excess taxes on a local power plant.Merrimack Station in Bow is the largest…
-
The state Supreme Court has ruled for Eversource in the company's fight with the town of Bow over the value of a local power plant.The decision comes as…
-
An emu famous for running wild through New Hampshire for more than a week has been reunited with its owner and returned home to Vermont, perhaps after…
-
Voters In Bow Reject $5M Bond For New Public Safety FacilityVoters in Bow have rejected a $5 million bond to build a proposed public safety facility.The Concord Monitor reports the vote came during the second…