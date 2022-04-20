© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
W243DE Holderness 96.5 and W247AO Plymouth 97.3 are back on the air. We thank you for your patience!
NH News

9-8-8, N.H.’s forthcoming mental health hotline gets ARPA funding

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Alli Fam
Published April 20, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT
A photo of Sen Maggie Hassan meeting with mental health advocates in the state.
Alli Fam
/
NHPR
At a discussion with Senator Hassan, 17-year-old Marena Beale and other New Hampshire mental health advocates spoke about the importance of more mental health services and training in schools.

New Hampshire is receiving $338,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to supplement its mental health hotline.

The funding comes ahead of the July rollout of a three digit mental health hotline across the country. Advocates in New Hampshire hope the number, which will be 9-8-8, will become a go-to call line for mental health crises.

Right now, New Hampshire already has its own 10 digit number 833-710-6477 which rolled out at the start of 2022. The rollout included statewide mobile crisis units which can respond in person, when needed.

The state plans to use the new funding to hire a crisis center coordinator and expand staffing and infrastructure for the text and chat features of the emergency hotline. State health officials have said text and chat is used disproportionately by young people.

Marena Beale is a junior at Gilford High school, and a peer advocate with New Hampshire organization Reach 1 Teach 1 Love 1. She said having a robust text option for teens may make asking for help in a mental health crisis more approachable.

“I’ve definitely noticed that as a peer who gets reached out to, sometimes it’s a lot easier to text behind a screen than have that conversation on the phone” Beale said.

Tags

NH News mental healthmental health crisisMaggie Hassanamerican rescue plan
Alli Fam
See stories by Alli Fam

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.