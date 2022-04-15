© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

The N.H. News Recap for April 15, 2022: COVID at the State House, mental health care

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Cori Princell,
Rick Ganley
Published April 15, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT
Caldo Santo WhatsApp.jpeg
Courtesy Photo
/
One of the Holy Week recipes that was submitted to our ¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? team.

This week, we saw some changes in the state’s mental health system. How is it going and what challenges remain? And once again, COVID-19 has been a major topic at the State House, but efforts to vaccinate and test have been winding down across the state and country. What happens to the uninsured?

Top stories

Guests

  • Alli Fam, NHPR
  • Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin

Cori Princell
Cori finds stories, works with reporters, and helps shape coverage of news, trends and issues in the state. She joined NHPR in 2017 after living on the west coast of Scotland for a few years, where she did freelance reporting and community projects. Before that, she worked for 10 years at WUNC in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, much of that time as a producer and editor of The Story.
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
