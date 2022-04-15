The N.H. News Recap for April 15, 2022: COVID at the State House, mental health care
This week, we saw some changes in the state’s mental health system. How is it going and what challenges remain? And once again, COVID-19 has been a major topic at the State House, but efforts to vaccinate and test have been winding down across the state and country. What happens to the uninsured?
Top stories
- For some Latino families in N.H., fish is the main course this Easter weekend
- The COVID session: Nearly 60 coronavirus-related bills filed, about 20 still standing
- What to know about getting COVID-19-related care covered if you're uninsured in N.H.
Find more of our coverage via our daily newsletter. Subscribe here.
Guests
- Alli Fam, NHPR
- Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin