-
One of the most visible participants in the Capitol riot on January 6 was a shirtless man dressed in a fur headdress and Viking horns. A “QAnon Shaman,”…
-
The term “fake news” became part of the national lexicon leading up to last year’s presidential election.But in the months since President Trump took…
-
The assassination of President John F. Kennedy fifty years ago this month, left a country in shock and disbelief and as the years went on, awash in…
-
Mere hours after the Boston Marathon bombings, the internet lit up with conspiracy theories…Infowars and Alex Jones weighed in…so did Glenn Beck, who said…