NH News

Pamela Smart denied chance at freedom decades after killing

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 23, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT
Pamela Smart photo by NHPR's Jack Rodolico
Jack Rodolico
/
NHPR
Pamela Smart during an interview with New Hampshire Public Radio's Lauren Chooljian in 2019.

The New Hampshire Executive Council rejected three previous requests, the last one in 2019.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Pamela Smart has been denied a sentence reduction hearing more than 30 years after her sensational trial that inspired books and the Nicole Kidman movie "To Die For."

Stay in the know: get The Rundown newsletter in your inbox.

Smart was a high school employee when she was accused and eventually convicted of recruiting her teenage lover to kill her husband in 1990.

Smart's request for a hearing was denied Wednesday in a 5-0 vote by the New Hampshire Executive Council.

It's the third time the 54-year-old Smart has asked a council for a hearing, including a 2019 request that was rejected.

