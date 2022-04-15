Pamela Smart's lawyer asks court to order sentence hearing

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A lawyer for Pamela Smart, a former high school employee convicted of recruiting her teenage lover to kill her husband, is asking New Hampshire's highest court to order a state council to hold a hearing on her request to reduce her life-without-parole sentence.

The 54-year-old Smart has been in prison more than 30 years and and now has to go through New Hampshire's Executive Council for any change on her sentence.

The council rejected her request for a hearing on March 23, the third time it has done so. Lawyer Mark Sisti said that refusal "is tantamount to a sentence of extermination."

He's asked the court's permission to argue the case.

