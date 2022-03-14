© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen has COVID-19

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 14, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Shaheen, a Democrat in her third term, said she tested positive on Sunday and is following quarantine protocols.

“Grateful for 3 shots that made this a mild case, and a reminder to all who have not been vaccinated to do so ASAP,” she said on Twitter.

Shaheen, 75, was the first woman in the U.S. to serve as both governor and U.S. senator. She served as governor from 1997-2003 and was elected to the Senate in 2008.

