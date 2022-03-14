Democratic Sen. Tom Sherman running for N.H. governor

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — State Sen. Tom Sherman on Monday launched his campaign for governor, promising to get New Hampshire back on track after years of what he called divisive partisan politics.

Sherman, a Democrat from Rye, is in his second term representing 11 towns along the Seacoast after serving two terms in the House. A physician by profession, he has focused on expanding access to health care, lowering prescription drug costs and protecting safe drinking water. He has criticized Republican Gov. Chris Sununu for signing a state budget that included a ban on abortion after 24 weeks gestation and legislation limiting classroom discussion of racism and other topics.

“I’m running for Governor because right now a lot of families are struggling with rising costs, and under Governor Sununu we’re veering even further off course,” he said in a statement. “We need to get back on track and focus on the real issues facing Granite Staters – rising property taxes, the availability of affordable child care and housing, protecting public education, and the high cost of energy.”

Sununu announced in November that he will seek a fourth term rather than run for U.S. Senate as many had expected. His senior advisor, Paul Collins, said Monday that New Hampshire “can’t afford Tom Sherman” given his opposition to lowering business taxes.

