The N.H. News Recap for March 11, 2022: Town meetings and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published March 10, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST
This week, towns all across the state held local elections.

It’s town meeting season in New Hampshire and voters made some big decisions across the state in local elections this week. A statewide task force released a report with recommendations for courts on how they handle domestic violence cases. And House Democratic speaker Renny Cushing died on Tuesday at age 69.

We cover all those stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests

  • Casey McDermott, NHPR
  • Todd Bookman, NHPR

Top stories from New Hampshire this week

Mary McIntyre
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
