The N.H. News Recap for March 11, 2022: Town meetings and more
It’s town meeting season in New Hampshire and voters made some big decisions across the state in local elections this week. A statewide task force released a report with recommendations for courts on how they handle domestic violence cases. And House Democratic speaker Renny Cushing died on Tuesday at age 69.
We cover all those stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests
- Casey McDermott, NHPR
- Todd Bookman, NHPR
Top stories from New Hampshire this week
- As misinformation swirls, many N.H. towns will vote on ballot counting machines
- Pandemic-era policies usher a wave of interest, money into N.H. school board races
- All the State House and in town elections, campaign to eliminate N.H.’s ballot counting machines hits a wall
- A review of N.H.’s domestic violence system highlights advocate and attorney shortage
- New Hampshire House Democratic leader Cushing dies
- Durham votes to remove dam on Oyster River
- A new mental health hotline is coming. What could it look like for Deaf and hard of hearing Granite Staters?
Find all the reporting for the In Our Backyard project here.