The N.H. News Recap for March 11, 2022: Town meetings and more

It’s town meeting season in New Hampshire and voters made some big decisions across the state in local elections this week. A statewide task force released a report with recommendations for courts on how they handle domestic violence cases. And House Democratic speaker Renny Cushing died on Tuesday at age 69.

We cover all those stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests



Casey McDermott, NHPR

Todd Bookman, NHPR

Top stories from New Hampshire this week



