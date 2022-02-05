© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Northeast grapples with icy roads; N.H. forecast has below zero weather tonight

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published February 5, 2022 at 8:56 AM EST




New Hampshire weekend: below freezing temps Saturday night for most of N.H.

Some ski areas report getting a heavy blanket of snow, inlcuding Cannon Mountain in Franconia.

Northeast residents were urged to stay off the roads as temperatures began dropping Friday night as a major winter storm turned already slippery roads and sidewalks into ice-covered hazards.

New Hampshire will see continued cold weather Saturday night, and temperatures will be below zero across much of the state. The National Weather Service forecasts lows of -12 in Lebanon, -4 in Jaffrey and -5 in Plymouth. Portsmouth on Saturday night will be one of the warmer spots, at 3 degrees Fahrenheit.

The wintry mix that fell across the Granite State was mostly snow in some higher elevations.

Cannon Mountain in Franconia reports getting 18-20 inches of snow from this storm. At Mount Sunapee Resort in Newbury, lift openings were delayed Saturday due to icing.

On Friday, slick roads led to numerous acccidents.

There is a chance of snowfall late Monday into Tuesday.

The storm disrupted flights at major hubs in the U.S. on Friday, and ice threatened to wreak havoc on road travel and electric service before the storm heads out to sea late Friday and Saturday. The storm began Tuesday and moved across the country.

