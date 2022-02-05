Northeast grapples with icy roads; N.H. forecast has below zero weather tonight

Northeast residents were urged to stay off the roads as temperatures began dropping Friday night as a major winter storm turned already slippery roads and sidewalks into ice-covered hazards.

New Hampshire will see continued cold weather Saturday night, and temperatures will be below zero across much of the state. The National Weather Service forecasts lows of -12 in Lebanon, -4 in Jaffrey and -5 in Plymouth. Portsmouth on Saturday night will be one of the warmer spots, at 3 degrees Fahrenheit.

The wintry mix that fell across the Granite State was mostly snow in some higher elevations.

Cannon Mountain in Franconia reports getting 18-20 inches of snow from this storm. At Mount Sunapee Resort in Newbury, lift openings were delayed Saturday due to icing.

On Friday, slick roads led to numerous acccidents.

📸 - Current conditions on 101 Eastbound in Auburn



Troopers have responded to approximately 72 crashes since 4PM yesterday. 🚔



Stay home and stay safe! pic.twitter.com/x8t9BXlu6H — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) February 4, 2022

There is a chance of snowfall late Monday into Tuesday.

If you are heading outside to continue snow removal from yesterday's storm, make sure to dress for the cold. For more information visit https://t.co/uG4ka1fKJC pic.twitter.com/3KgndqWNeq — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) February 5, 2022

The storm disrupted flights at major hubs in the U.S. on Friday, and ice threatened to wreak havoc on road travel and electric service before the storm heads out to sea late Friday and Saturday. The storm began Tuesday and moved across the country.

