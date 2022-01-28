N.H. State Police sergeant raised concern about drug case years before trooper's firing

A State Police sergeant expressed concerns about a state trooper’s actions in a drug case in April 2017, years before the trooper was fired and added to a list of officers with credibility issues for his conduct in the same case.

The case involved a February 2017 traffic stop by Trooper Haden Wilber, who reported finding a small amount of heroin after searching the car. Wilber suspected the driver was transporting additional drugs, possibly inside her body, and charged her with drug possession and bringing prohibited items into the jail. She was released after 13 days, when an invasive body-cavity search confirmed she had no drugs.

“If this is the one I’m thinking about with Haden Wilber … I completely agree with you,” State Police Sergeant Melissa Robles wrote to the case’s prosecutor on April 26, 2017, according to an email obtained by the Granite State News Collaborative.

“I thought it was complete horseshit, but he and his supervisor don’t want to hear that they’re doing anything wrong. I personally don’t care if he gets dragged through the fire during a suppression hearing, but whatever you want to do.”

The driver in the case, Robyn White of Avon, Maine, filed a lawsuit in 2019 alleging Wilber had illegally searched her purse and fabricated evidence. Last fall, the state settled the lawsuit for $212,500 without admitting wrongdoing.

Wilber was fired last August and added to the state’s Exculpatory Evidence Schedule, the list of officers with credibility concerns around the same time, according to documents reviewed by the Collaborative. The ACLU of New Hampshire recently sued N.H. State Police seeking records related to his misconduct.

A spokeswoman for State Police declined to comment, citing the pending litigation over Wilber’s personnel records.

Robles, who is no longer with State Police, also declined to comment.

The 2017 case began with a traffic stop on Interstate 95 in Portsmouth. After stating that he found heroin, Wilber arrested White on a possession charge.

Wilber also asserted that White could be transporting additional drugs, potentially in a body cavity, though he had no direct evidence of that and she denied it. He added a charge alleging White had brought drugs into the jail — though she had none on her, as authorities would confirm after she was detained for 13 days and subjected to an invasive vaginal and rectal search.

That charge was dropped, and a judge later dismissed the possession charge for lack of prosecution.

Gilles Bissonnette, the ACLU-NH’s legal director, said Robles’ email underscores the need to make records about Wilber public. In its public-records lawsuit, filed Jan. 18, the ACLU argues that those records could reveal how the agency “managed, investigated, and supervised” him.

“This statement from a state police sergeant confirms what we already know — that Mr. Wilber’s conduct in enhancing Ms. White’s charges despite no evidence of drugs in her body and forcing her to undergo a body cavity search was outrageous,” Bissonnette said in a statement. "This sergeant’s statement further proves that there is a compelling public interest in disclosing any misconduct records concerning Mr. Wilber.”

The Collaborative obtained Robles’ April 2017 email to prosecutor Aaron Dristiliaris through a public records request to the Rockingham County Attorney’s Office. Due to redactions, it’s unclear if the entire email was disclosed.

Melissa Fales, the deputy county attorney in Rockingham County, said Dristiliaris had contacted Robles to seek her position on dropping the White case.

“He laid out his concerns regarding suppression issues in the case and what his thoughts were about how a suppression hearing might unfold,” Fales, who handles the office’s media requests, said in an email to the Collaborative. A suppression hearing is held when a defense attorney challenges evidence on the grounds that it was obtained illegally.

Fales said the office had no concerns that Wilber had lied or engaged in criminal conduct in the case.

State Police wouldn’t answer questions about when and how it reviewed Wilber’s conduct in the White case. But Rockingham County Superior Court files show that the State Police’s Professional Standards Unit first requested court records related to her arrest in April 2021.

Efforts to reach White and Wilber through their attorneys earlier this month were unsuccessful. Wilber is currently challenging his firing from State Police.

Reporter Paul Cuno-Booth can be reached at paulcunobooth@gmail.com.