NH News

Dover woman who threatened Black child violated Civil Rights Act, judge finds

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Sarah Gibson
Published December 30, 2021 at 10:18 AM EST
stock photo of lady justice

A woman from Dover violated the New Hampshire Civil Rights Act when she threatened a 9-year old Black child, calling him a racial slur, a Strafford County judge ruled on Wednesday.

The court found that in May, Kristina Graper, 51, threatened to kneel on the boy's neck and called him a racial slur after he broke a toy belonging to Graper’s son.

In a press release, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said that Graper’s conduct was racially motivated and “had the purpose to coerce or terrorize the victim.” As a result, it violated the Civil Rights Act.

Graper will have to pay a fine of $2,500 and refrain from contacting or coming within 250 feet of the victim or his family for the next three years. Violation of the order could result in more fines or jail time.

