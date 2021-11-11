© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a gift today to support the news you rely on!
NH News

Restraining order issued against Dover woman who told Black child she'd kneel on his neck

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 11, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST
NHAG_nhpr.jpeg
NHPR
/
N.H. Attorney General's Office, Concord, N.H.

The N.H. attorney general's office filed a civil rights complaint against the woman last month.

A temporary restraining order has been issued against a woman accused of telling a Black child who accidentally broke her son's toy that she would "kneel on his neck," and calling him a racial slur.

The New Hampshire attorney general's office filed a civil rights complaint against the woman, Kristina Graper, last month.

It alleged that she threatened the 9-year-old boy, who was playing in a park with her son on May 10.

A judge approved the order prohibiting Graper from engaging in or threatening physical force or violence against the boy or his family.

Her attorney said Wednesday he anticipates the case will be resolved by agreement.

Tags

NH NewsDoverAttorney GeneralCivil Rights Act
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press