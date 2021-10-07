© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join as a $13-a-month sustainer and get the retro NHPR t-shirt!
NH News

N.H. Attorney General says Dover woman threatened violence against Black child over broken toy

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published October 7, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT
The exterior of the New Hampshire Department of Justice in Concord.
NHPR File Photo
/

The New Hampshire Attorney General is accusing a Dover woman of violating the Civil Rights Act after allegedly threatening to kneel on a 9-year-old Black child’s neck in a park.

According to prosecutors, 51-year old Kristina Graper made the threat after the child accidentally broke a foam toy owned by her son.

Graper is also accused of yelling a racial slur at the child, who is identified only by his initials in court paperwork.

According to a complaint filed by prosecutors in Strafford County Superior Court, “the incident had an impact upon [the child], who understood the defendant’s threat to be a reference to the murder of George Floyd in 2020. When the defendant made her threat to [the child], he began to cry. Since the threat, [the child] has been afraid to return to the park and will only do so when other children are there to help keep him safe.”

Graper denied to police that she threatened to kneel on the child’s neck, instead stating that she told the child “you wonder why you guys get f***ing kneeled on.”

Violations of the Civil Rights Act carry up to a $5,000 fine. Graper will make her initial court appearance on November 17.

NH News
Todd Bookman
Todd started as a news correspondent with NHPR in 2009. He spent nearly a decade in the non-profit world, working with international development agencies and anti-poverty groups. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University.
See stories by Todd Bookman