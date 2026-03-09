Strafford County Democrats take stand against ICE's jail contract

This story was originally produced by Foster's Daily Democrat. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Democratic state representatives in the Strafford County delegation took a stand March 4, calling for county commissioners to renegotiate the multi-million-dollar contract for housing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees at the county jail.

Democrats passed a resolution seeking to allow only ICE detainees facing criminal charges to be held at the county jail, barring ICE from holding detainees facing only civil violations. Lawmakers from both parties also voted against the county's budget, over which they have no power.

Rep. Seth Miller, D-Dover, acknowledged both votes were symbolic, but said it was important to speak up.

"We feel an obligation to express our leverage where we can," Miller said. "We are not happy with how things are going and we by no means consider this a done deal. We want to roll up our sleeves and have the tough conversations. We are just getting started."

The vote to change the ICE contract passed 22-11 along party lines with 33 the county's 36 state representatives present. The vote against the county budget was 29-4.

