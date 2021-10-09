N.H. HealthCost website to help compare health care costs

The New Hampshire Department of Insurance has launched the state's new HealthCost website to help people compare prices across health care facilities.

The site, launched Friday, also includes information on health insurance and an interactive too to compare hospitals' quality of care, cleanliness, and customer satisfaction.

NH HealthCost was created by the Insurance Department in 2007.

It uses paid claims data collected from New Hampshire's health insurers to show patients — insured and uninsured — an estimated price for a procedure.