NH News

N.H. HealthCost website to help compare health care costs

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 9, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT
nhhealthcost.nh.gov

The N.H. Insurance Department launched the website Friday.

The New Hampshire Department of Insurance has launched the state's new HealthCost website to help people compare prices across health care facilities.

The site, launched Friday, also includes information on health insurance and an interactive too to compare hospitals' quality of care, cleanliness, and customer satisfaction.

NH HealthCost was created by the Insurance Department in 2007.

It uses paid claims data collected from New Hampshire's health insurers to show patients — insured and uninsured — an estimated price for a procedure.

NH NewsHealth InsuranceHealth CareHealth Care Costs
Associated Press
