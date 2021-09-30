10 Things To Do In N.H. This Weekend: Deerfield Fair, Apple Harvest Day, Beer Fest In Exeter

This weekend truly ushers in fall in New Hampshire, and there's no shortage of events, shows, and a beer festival or two.

Deerfield Fair opens Thursday, Sept. 30, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 3, at the Deerfield Fairgrounds. More info.

31st Annual Geisel Library Book Sale at the Geisel Library at Saint Anselm College, Friday, Oct. 1, to Sunday, Oct. 3.

Annual New Hampshire Marathon at Newfound Lake in Bristol on Saturday, Oct. 2, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. More info

37th Annual Apple Harvest Day in downtown Dover on Saturday, Oct. 2, 9 am. to 4 p.m. More info.

Henniker Handmade & Homegrown (Henniker Community Market 10 Year Celebration) at Angela Robinson Band Stand in Henniker, Saturday, Oct. 2, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More info.

Annual Powder Keg Beer Festival on Swasey Parkway in Exeter on Saturday, Oct. 2. More info.

Oktoberfest at Twin Barns Brewing Co. in Meredith on Saturday, Oct. 2, noon to 10 p.m. More info.

22nd Annual Craft Festival on the Lake at Mills Falls Marketplace in Meredith, Saturday, Oct. 2, and Sunday, Oct. 3. More info.

The Great Massabeseek at New Hampshire Audubon's Massabesic Center in Auburn on Sunday, Oct. 3, 1-3 p.m. More info.