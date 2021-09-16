© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

The N.H. News Recap For Sept. 17, 2021: Local Pushback To Federal COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published September 16, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT
A man speaks at a microphone, with another man standing in the background.
Todd Bookman
/
NHPR
State epidemiologist Dr. Ben Chan speaks during a press conference, flanked by Gov. Chris Sununu (R).

Every Friday we dig into the week’s top headlines. This week, opponents to President Biden’s new vaccine mandate massed in at State House on Tuesday.

As demonstrators heckled speakers, Republican House Speaker Sherm Packard yelled at the crowd, “we’re out here to try to help you, and now you’re attacking us.”

Gov. Chris Sununu announced he’ll work with other governors to challenge the federal mandate. And the Executive Council voted to block contracts for health centers that provide abortion services.

And Sununu said up to 200 refugees will come to New Hampshire after they were evacuated from Afghanistan.

Plus, as always, we answer your questions.

Guests

  • Todd Bookman, NHPR
  • Josh Rogers, NHPR

Top Stories From New Hampshire This Week

Jackie Harris
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
