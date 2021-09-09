© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

The N.H. News Recap For Sept. 10, 2021: Politics, COVID And COVID Politics

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick GanleyJackie Harris
Published September 9, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT
state_house_dome.jpg
Allegra Boverman for NHPR
/

Health officials are noticing a sharp uptick in COVID-19 cases among New Hampshire children recently. Amid the overall spike in cases, hospital officials are encouraging New Hampshire residents to keep emergency room usage to emergencies only.

And Gov. Chris Sununu was also feeling ill last week. He was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital on Friday where doctors found he had a bleeding ulcer. We review the latest on the governor's health, the state's ongoing response to COVID-19, and unpack whether Sununu's “Super 603 Thank You Tour” suggests he's aiming to run for Senate.

Guests

  • Alli Fam, NHPR
  • Josh Rogers, NHPR

Top Stories From New Hampshire This Week

