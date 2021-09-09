The N.H. News Recap For Sept. 10, 2021: Politics, COVID And COVID Politics

Health officials are noticing a sharp uptick in COVID-19 cases among New Hampshire children recently. Amid the overall spike in cases, hospital officials are encouraging New Hampshire residents to keep emergency room usage to emergencies only.

And Gov. Chris Sununu was also feeling ill last week. He was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital on Friday where doctors found he had a bleeding ulcer. We review the latest on the governor's health, the state's ongoing response to COVID-19, and unpack whether Sununu's “Super 603 Thank You Tour” suggests he's aiming to run for Senate.

Guests



Alli Fam, NHPR

Josh Rogers, NHPR

Top Stories From New Hampshire This Week

