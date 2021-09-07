Sununu Works From Home After Treatment For Bleeding Ulcer

Gov. Chris Sununu is back on the job after being discharged from Portsmouth Hospital this weekend following treatment for a bleeding ulcer.

In a statement, Sununu described himself as “on the mend, resting, and working from home today per doctor’s orders.”

Sununu was admitted to the hospital Friday after suffering from COVID-like symptoms for several days. He tested negative for COVID-19 three times. After tests showed a bleeding ulcer, he received a blood transfusion and was released.

Sununu fell ill following a one-day trip to Kentucky, where he and state officials traveled to learn how that state was managing surging coronavirus cases.

Sununu’s illness forced the cancellation of an Executive Council meeting last week.