Democrat Catherine Rombeau Wins State House Seat In Bedford, N.H. Special Election

Former Bedford Town Councilor Catherine Rombeau edged out Republican former state Rep. Linda Rea Camarota in the Bedford special election to fill the seat left vacant by the death of GOP Rep. David Danielson.

Get NHPR's reporting about politics, the pandemic, and other top stories in your inbox — sign up for our newsletter today.

With Rombeau's win, Democrats narrowed the 22-seat Republican majority in the New Hampshire House by one.

Rombeau won by 37 votes in a race where 4613 ballots were cast. But her win puts a seat long held by Republicans into Democratic hands.

If Rombeau's win isn't overturned by recount, Bedford will now have two of its seven reps as Democrats, a first. The town has tended historically to vote for Republicans.

There are two more House special elections scheduled for 2021. Neither are expected to change the House's partisan balance. On October 28, voters in the Monadnock region will fill the seat left vacant by the death of former Democratic state Rep. Doug Ley.

On December 7, voters in Derry choose the successor to Republican Anne Copp, who resigned.

This web post was prepared by Gabrielle Healy.