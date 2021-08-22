2 Men Killed At Bedford, N.H. Hotel, 1 under arrest
N.H. authorities say police responding to 911 calls went to the Country Inn and Suites hotel in Bedford at about 7 p.m. Saturday.
A New Jersey man faces multiple charges in connection with a double homicide at a New Hampshire hotel.
The state attorney general's office in a statement Sunday said 42-year-old Theodore Luckey, of Asbury Park, has been arrested on second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon charges.
Authorities say police responding to 911 calls went to the Country Inn and Suites hotel in Bedford at about 7 p.m. Saturday where they found two dead men, one in the lobby and one in a guest room.
Authorities did not disclose their names or how they died.
It was not clear if the suspect had an attorney.