Manchester Police Chief: No ‘Immediate Threat To Public’ Following I-293 Shooting

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published July 16, 2021 at 9:59 AM EDT
allen_aldenberg.jpg
Julia Furukawa/NHPR
/

Four people were taken to the hospital early this morning following a shooting on Interstate 293 South. The victims had recently left the Jewel Nightclub in Manchester.

Later, an officer heard a shot outside the club and followed a car that fled the scene.

After a collision, two men were taken into custody. The officer was injured and taken to the hospital, but was later released. 

"I don't think there's an immediate threat to the public,” Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said at a press conference Friday. “Whether this is an isolated incident or not, we're going to find out, hopefully. But I don't think there's an immediate threat to the public. I'm comfortable saying that."

Aldenberg said he will look into any connection between the interstate shooting and the Jewel Nightclub incident.

“We cannot have this behavior in this city,” Aldenberg said. “I'll be frank with you, if there's any ramifications that we can take on the Jewel Nightclub, then I will.”

The men taken into custody were Dy'vee Spencer and Jose Jusino, both from Springfield, Massachusetts. Manchester police are working with New Hampshire State Police to conduct an investigation. 

This story was updated at 2:25 pm Friday.

NHPR Staff
