10 Things To Do In N.H. This Weekend: Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Roars Back

Live music returns to Casino Ballroom in Hampton Beach, marking a major entertainment milestone for one of New Hampshire's great venues.

The Hampton Beach landmark has country music breakout Chris Janson on stage Thursday, July 8, and Old Crow Medicine Show on Friday, July 9, and Dark Desert Eagles on Saturday, July 10. Another arts and entertainment boost? The Prescott Park Arts Festival is back too. See more below about their performance of "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown."

We all know summers are way too short, so get out and celebrate it — and yourselves. Here's 10 things to do this weekend in New Hampshire to inspire you.

Credit Casinoballroom.com / Old Crow Medicine Show at Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom on July 9th.

Old Crow Medicine Show, with the Midnight Wrens, play at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom on Friday, July 9, at 8 p.m. More info.

American Independence Festival in Exeter on Saturday, July 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival includes artisans and re-enactor groups, First Regiment of New Hampshire and Ladies Association of Revolutionary America. More info.

Visit Saint-Gaudens, the National Park in Cornish. Check out their 10 things primer for visiting. More info.

Credit TheMusicHall.org / Gumbo, Grits & Gravy at the Music Hall on July 9th.

Gumbo, Grits & Gravy at the Music Hall in Portsmouth on Friday, July 9. Show times 6 p.m., 8 p.m. More info.

Liz and Dan Faiella headline the Capital Center for the Arts’ Music in the Park series on Saturday, July 10, at 6 p.m. VENUE: Fletcher-Murphy Park at 28 Fayette St., Concord. More info.

You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown at the Prescott Park Arts Festival in Portsmouth on July 9 (8 p.m., July 10 (8 p.m.) and July 11 (7 p.m.) More info.

And The World Goes ‘Round presented by New London Barn Playhouse in New London, July 10 and July 11. And, on Friday, July 9, “Shining On,” Barnies singing legendary songs from Broadway musicals. More info.

Summer Camp Annie - at the Palace Theater in Manchester - Friday, July 9, at 7 p.m., and July 10th at 11 a.m. More info.

Warren Old Home Days is July 9-11. Warren is pulling out the stops this weekend event, including fireworks Friday night, a parade Saturday, and a pig roast Sunday. There'll also be the classic horseshoe contest, and cornhole, as well as live music and vendors. BONUS: On Saturday, Warren is also celebrating 50 years of the Redstone Missile in town. More info.

Credit TheMusicHall.org / Portsmouth Brass Quintet as they perform Live Under the Arch at The Music Hall on July 11th.