Racial And Ethnic Disparities In N.H. COVID-19 Vaccination Persist, As Shots Plateau

White people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at roughly 1.3 times the rate of Black people in New Hampshire, and 1.2 times the rate of Latino Granite Staters.

Nationally, trends are similar. According to analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation with data from 40 states, the percentage of white people who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is roughly 1.4 times higher than the rate for Black people, and 1.2 times higher than for Latino people.

Asian Americans in New Hampshire are being vaccinated at the highest rate of any racial or ethnic group, a trend that's also mirrored nationally.

As New Hampshire's vaccination numbers plateau, the gap in vaccine coverage along racial and ethnic lines persists, although it has continued to decrease slowly since the state began releasing the data in March.

Back in March the gap was larger, with white people in the state receiving shots at over 2 times the rate of Black and Latino people and roughly 1.5 times the rate of Asian Americans. The state largely distributed vaccines by age, and as a result, did not put the majority of the state’s people of color at the front of the line because the older population skews disproportionately white. The state did make an effort to reach those disproportionately impacted by the virus, a broad swath of Granite Staters that includes people of color among other groups, through smaller equity clinics.

In the past three weeks, the percentage of Black and Latino residents vaccinated has increased by 2.2 and 1.7 respectively, compared to a 1.2 percent increase for white residents. While the vaccine coverage gap diminished slightly over these three weeks, fewer and fewer people are being vaccinated.