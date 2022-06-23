© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

New England News

N.H., other states team up with Biden administration to boost offshore wind

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 23, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT
block_island_wind_dennis_schroeder_nrel.jpg
Dennis Schroeder
/
National Renewable Energy Labs

The White House is launching a partnership with 11 East Coast governors to boost the growing offshore wind industry, a key element of President Joe Biden’s climate change plan.

Biden administration officials will meet with governors and labor leaders Thursday to announce commitments to expand important parts of the offshore industry. Those parts include manufacturing facilities, ports and workforce training and development.

The Democratic president has a goal of deploying enough offshore wind power by 2030 to provide electricity to 10 million homes and support 77,000 jobs.

The governors are from Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

Tags

New England News offshore wind
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press

