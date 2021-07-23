© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!
New England News

From Skateboarding To Soccer: New England's Hometown Olympians

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Sam Hudzik
Published July 23, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT
Rashida Ellis of Lynn, Massachusetts, poses at the corner of a boxing ring.
USA Boxing
/
Rashida Ellis of Lynn, Massachusetts, is competing in women's boxing in the lightweight division.

The Tokyo Olympics begin this week, with the opening ceremonies scheduled for Friday.

Thirty-three members of Team USA list communities in New England as their hometowns. That includes almost a dozen rowers, a half-dozen runners and three rugby players.

Along with the full 600-plus members of the American team and athletes from around the world, they're navigating an array of safety measures designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 — but even those haven't stopped all infections.

For now, athletes are preparing for their events, reporters are traveling (and quarantining), and you can start mapping out your Olympics viewing schedule. As you plan, keep these New Englanders in mind:

Tags

New England NewsolympicsDover
Sam Hudzik
Sam has overseen local news coverage on New England Public Radio since 2013.
See stories by Sam Hudzik