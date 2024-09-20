NH News Recap: Voter ID law faces legal challenge; Exeter Hospital cuts alarm patients

A new voter ID law has already faced its first legal challenge. Gov. Chris Sununu signed the law just a week ago. It would require people to show proof of citizenship and residency when they register to vote at the polls.

Exeter Hospital says it will stop offering certain services in just a couple weeks. The state attorney general says the hospital isn’t being fully transparent about the decision. We hear how this is affecting patients on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Todd Bookman, NHPR

Paul Cuno-Booth, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Concerns about noncitizen voting drive sweeping new restrictions in New Hampshire

A new law in New Hampshire will require anyone registering to vote for the first time in the Granite State to provide documentation they are U.S. citizens, like a birth certificate or passport, a noteworthy win for conservatives who argue, without evidence, that elections nationwide may be tainted by noncitizen voting and therefore need more restrictions.

NH Youth Movement sues to overturn new voter ID law

The new lawsuit from the New Hampshire Youth Movement, filed in federal court on Tuesday, alleges that the law violates the U.S. Constitution by making it “substantially harder—and in some cases impossible—for many New Hampshire citizens to register and vote.”

NH attorney general demands answers on Exeter Hospital cuts

In a statement Monday, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said his office is “carefully reviewing” whether the planned cuts violate the terms of Exeter Hospital’s merger with Beth Israel Lahey Health last year.

Exeter Hospital delays closure of paramedic intercept program, after AG steps in

The hospital’s Advanced Life Support program sends paramedics in a specially equipped “intercept” vehicle to emergencies that call for more advanced care than EMTs can provide. Local fire chiefs say it’s critical for smaller towns that don’t have their own paramedics on staff 24/7.

More New Hampshire headlines:

In Keene, students who owe more than $20 could miss lunch. Some say that should change.

CNN investigation finds rampant sexual harassment, assault in NH National Guard

In wrongful death lawsuit, Harmony Montgomery's mother alleges negligence by NH officials