Hear the authors behind NPR's 'Books We Love' list on NHPR's 'Check This Out'

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published December 11, 2024 at 9:01 AM EST

Every year, NPR puts out their Favorite Books of 2024 list. The list is full of books of all genres, fiction and nonfiction, that delight, inspire, and educate readers. Several of the books on NPR’s list have also been featured on Check This Out, a podcast from NHPR and the Howe Library in Hanover, N.H.

New episodes of Check This Out air each Saturday in December at 3 p.m. on NHPR. Listen anytime, anywhere by subscribing to the podcast on AppleAmazon,  and Spotify

Hosted by Rachel Barenbaum, Check This Out is a seasonal literary series that delves into the works of emerging and diverse authors through engaging and in-depth interviews.

Below are episodes showcasing acclaimed authors whose books are featured on NPR’s Favorite Books 2024 list:

Check This Out: Jennifer Croft "The Extinction of Irena Rey"

Check This Out: Elizabeth Gonzalez James "The Bullet Swallower"

Check This Out: Essie Chambers "Swift River"

Check This Out: Andrew Boryga "Victim"

Check This Out: Marjan Kamali "The Lion Women of Tehran"

These two novels were featured on NPR’s top 12 novels of 2024 list!

Check This Out: Morgan Talty "Fire Exit"

Check This Out: Kaliane Bradley "The Ministry of Time"

Interested in a few more book recommendations? Tune in on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 3P.M. for a seasonal special on Check This Out: NH Librarians Recommend Emerging and Diverse Authors Their Readers Love. 

