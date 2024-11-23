© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Arts & Culture
Check This Out

Check This Out: Elizabeth Gonzalez James & 'The Bullet Swallower'

By Rachel Barenbaum
Published November 23, 2024 at 3:00 PM EST

The Bullet Swallower follows two generations of one family.

One story line, set in 1895, follows a Mexican bandit who sets off for Texas to rob a train. Along the way he encounters a mysterious figure who has come to, finally, collect a cosmic debt generations in the making.

The second story line is set in Mexico City in 1964. The bandido's grandson is a movie star and producer who also encounters this same mysterious figure, still bent on collecting that cosmic debt.

It’s a story about vengeance justice and history. About a man who thinks there’s always something better waiting for him just over the horizon.

Check this Out features lively conversations with up and coming authors, and serves as a platform for diverse voices and stories to be heard. NHPR and The Howe Library are proud to be able to bring these conversations into your homes and headphones.

Tags
Check This Out NHPR Books
Rachel Barenbaum
Rachel Barenbaum is the author of the critically-acclaimed novels Atomic Anna and A Bend in the Stars. She is a prolific writer and reviewer. Her work has appeared in the LA Review of Books, Harper’s Bazaar, and more.
See stories by Rachel Barenbaum
