Check This Out: Elizabeth Gonzalez James & 'The Bullet Swallower'

The Bullet Swallower follows two generations of one family.

One story line, set in 1895, follows a Mexican bandit who sets off for Texas to rob a train. Along the way he encounters a mysterious figure who has come to, finally, collect a cosmic debt generations in the making.

The second story line is set in Mexico City in 1964. The bandido's grandson is a movie star and producer who also encounters this same mysterious figure, still bent on collecting that cosmic debt.

It’s a story about vengeance justice and history. About a man who thinks there’s always something better waiting for him just over the horizon.

