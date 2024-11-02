Check This Out: Morgan Talty & 'Fire Exit'

Discover a new author with Check This Out. This series features host Rachel Barenbaum in conversation with emerging and diverse writers about their latest work.

The third season of writer interviews continues with Morgan Talty, author of "Fire Exit."

This book is about family, regret and politics on the Penobscot Reservation. It's also about the shifting nature of memory and bloodlines.

Set on and around Maine's Penobscot Reservation, a river is symbolic of the deep rift between the past and present of the protagonist, Charles. It also represents the deep emotions dividing the community in the book.

Charles is white by blood and Penobscot by culture. He grew up on the reservation with a white mother and a Penobscot stepfather. As a white man who didn't marry into the tribe, he has to leave at the age of 18.

Through it all, Charles has hope for a better future as he wrestles with what it means to belong and not belong at the same time.

