Check This Out: Jennifer Croft & 'The Extinction of Irena Rey'

Jennifer Croft is the author of the new novel "The Extinction of Irina Ray." She is also a translater who translates works from Polish, Unkrainian and Argentine Spanish.

Croft's debut novel is about eight translators who gather in Poland to translate the newest book by a world renowned author.

Each translates a different language and have been selected by the author. They have worked for her before, and they have a ritual of coming together at the author's house on the edge of a primeval forest, to translate all at once, each working in their respective languages.

This time something is different. The author is with them on the first day, but then she goes missing.

Author Jennifer Croft is a renowned translator herself. With the author Olga Tokarczuk, she was awarded the 2018 Man Booker International Prize for her translation of Flights.

This novel, about translation and translators by a translator, asks: What is translation and how do translations work?

Check this Out features lively conversations with up and coming authors, and serves as a platform for diverse voices and stories to be heard. NHPR and The Howe Library are proud to be able to bring these conversations into your homes and headphones.