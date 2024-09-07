Live coverage of NH State Primary & ABC Presidential Debate to air Sept. 10

New Hampshire Public Radio is your trusted source for coverage of New Hampshire’s gubernatorial and congressional races .

Stay with NHPR after you cast your vote on Tuesday, Sept. 10 as we track returns coming in around the state, and hear from voters throughout New Hampshire. Directly after NHPR’s local coverage ends, NHPR will offer the ABC News Presidential Debate Simulcast.

In addition to your trusted radio , you can listen live at NHPR.org or through our mobile app. Find all of NHPR’s Election 2024, here .

8 p.m. – 9 p.m. – NH State Primary Night Election Coverage from NHPR

Primary night coverage will take place from the NHPR’s Studio B. Tune in to hear from NHPR journalists posted around the state, reporting in from candidates’ headquarters and polling sites. NHPR’s Julia Furukawa will host coverage that evening; she’ll be joined in-studio for analysis from Dante Scala, professor of political science at the University of New Hampshire, as well as Anna Brown, executive director of The Warren B. Rudman Center for Justice, Leadership & Public Service.

9 p.m. – 11 p.m. – ABC News Presidential Debate Simulcast

Former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will meet in Philadelphia for their first presidential debate this election season, taking place in a dramatically reconfigured race for the White House. The ABC News Presidential Debate Simulcast will be hosted by NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly, along with analysis and reporting from NPR Senior Political Editor and Correspondent Domenico Montanaro, NPR Political Correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben and White House Correspondent Deepa Shivaram.