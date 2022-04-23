© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Civics 101 Trivia

Civics 101 Trivia for April 23, 2022

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published April 23, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT
Civics101Trivia.jpg

Tune in every other Saturday on NHPR to hear our most recent trivia round and that week's qualifying question. We'll draw a random listener from the pool of correct answers to play Civics 101 Trivia with hosts Nick Capodice and Hannah McCarthy.

Last week's qualifying question was this: The Constitution of 1787 is not the first our country saw. For years before that our newly independent nation operated under the Articles of Confederation and each state in the Union had a constitution of its own. What state had the very first, enacting its constitution 6 months before the Declaration of Independence?

The answer was New Hampshire, and this week's winner was Alan Fishow from Manchester, New Hampshire. Listen above to see how he did in this week's round on the First Amendment.

The qualifying question for next time is this: The US has one of the shorter constitutions in the world. What country has the longest, clocking in at 145,000 words, 30 times longer than our own?

If you think you know the answer, submit it here.

One listener with the correct answer will be randomly chosen to play on-air and win some spiffy Civics 101 swag. Good luck!

