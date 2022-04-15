© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Building Civic Strength: A community conversation at Franklin Pierce University

Published April 15, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT

On April 5, NH Civics along with NHPR continued a series of candid conversations at Franklin Pierce University, to discuss the meaning of citizenship today.

Panelists for this event included:

  • Hannah McCarthy, co-host of NHPR's Civics 101 podcast
  • John Greabe, Director of the Warren B. Rudman Center For Justice, Leadership & Public Service at the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law
  • Dr. Dottie Morris, Associate Vice President for Institutional Equity and Diversity at Keene State College
  • Alexis Messina, student at Franklin Pierce University

Future programs will be held around New Hampshire with a diverse panel of guest speakers hosted by Laura Knoy. Attendees can choose to join in person or virtually for a live discussion about how New Hampshire's people and communities can act now to build back our civic strength.

Attendees can choose to attend in person or virtually. Events are free, but registration is required.

Sign up and find out more here.

