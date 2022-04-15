Building Civic Strength: A community conversation at Franklin Pierce University

On April 5, NH Civics along with NHPR continued a series of candid conversations at Franklin Pierce University, to discuss the meaning of citizenship today.

Hannah McCarthy , co-host of NHPR's Civics 101 podcast

John Greabe, Director of the Warren B. Rudman Center For Justice, Leadership & Public Service at the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law

Dr. Dottie Morris, Associate Vice President for Institutional Equity and Diversity at Keene State College

Alexis Messina, student at Franklin Pierce University

Future programs will be held around New Hampshire with a diverse panel of guest speakers hosted by Laura Knoy. Attendees can choose to join in person or virtually for a live discussion about how New Hampshire's people and communities can act now to build back our civic strength.

