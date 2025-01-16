Quiz: Can you pass the U.S. naturalization civics test?

A new bill would require students in the university and community college systems of New Hampshire to pass the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services civics naturalization test before they graduate.

It follows a 2021 law that requires high school students to score at least a "70" on the 128-question version USCIS exam as a graduation requirement.

This is a little different from what’s asked of immigrants applying for citizenship, as the civics section of the citizenship test requires applicants to answer six questions correctly in English out of 10 chosen randomly by a USCIS interviewer off a 100-question list .

Can you pass the 10-question version of the test?