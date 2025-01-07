What is fairness? NH officials wrestle with big questions as they design new civics lessons

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting.

For the group gathered around a conference table last month, the goal was a lofty one: design a curriculum to teach first graders the basics of civics and constitutional law.

But the slide of the draft lesson projected before the members of the Commission on New Hampshire Civics displayed a more elemental question: “How do you treat people fairly?”

A follow-up slide proposed an answer. “When we treat people fairly, everyone gets a share.” It continued: “Mel counts out enough pencils for everyone in the class. Every student will get a pencil.”

Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut cleared his throat. “This is the one that really set me off here,” he said to the group. “I think that might be antithetical to the very thing that we’re trying to accomplish here.”

Designing a just system of law, Edelblut continued, is not the same as splitting a birthday cake evenly or parceling out pencils. “The idea of fairness in this context of (the New Hampshire) constitution and rule of law is that everyone’s treated fairly under the law, not that everybody gets an equal part,” he said. “That’s a different form of government, I think.”

The comments set off 10 minutes of discussion among the members, who range from teachers to historians to former Secretary of State Bill Gardner. And they underscored one of the commission’s challenges: When explaining the purpose of the New Hampshire Constitution to 7-year-olds, it can be difficult to exclude the philosophies of adults.

Ethan Dewitt / NH Bulletin Former Secretary of State Bill Gardner, Rep. Rick Ladd, R-Haverhill, and Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut – members of the Commission on New Hampshire Civics – deliberate over how best to teach lofty constitutional concepts to elementary school students on Dec. 16, 2024.



Created by the 2023 state budget amendment bill, the commission is charged with designing a textbook and teaching curriculum “specifically designed for New Hampshire students and teachers to help them explore the history, heritage, and principles of the New Hampshire Constitution and the government it established.”

The commission comes as part of a surge of legislation in recent years designed to improve New Hampshire students’ understanding of civics. In 2023, Gov. Chris Sununu signed Senate Bill 216, which requires that all New Hampshire middle and high schools include a half-year of instruction on civics, and for high school students to pass that course in order to graduate.

The Department of Education also entered into a $1 million contract in April 2023 with Discovery Education to provide an online learning platform as a resource for New Hampshire schools.

The state commission’s curriculum will be available to schools as a voluntary resource – and online for anyone to view and use. The lessons are designed to be implemented in any class where they might be useful, such as a social studies class or history class. And they won’t need approval by the State Board of Education or by the Department of Education.

Under the statute, the commission has until August to finish creating its curriculum. But the commission’s chairman, Ovide Lamontagne, a lawyer and former Republican gubernatorial nominee, hopes the body will finish the work earlier.

During one of those sessions in December, members spent two hours reviewing the draft lesson plans – and deliberating fundamental principles.

Dave Alcox, a former Milford High School social studies teacher who taught civics, said he used to explain the difference between equality of opportunity and equality of outcome through the right to legal representation.

“It’s equal protection to have an attorney. It’s a floor,” he said. “Everybody has the right to an attorney. Depending on who you get after that, that’s the equality of condition part. Like, you can have a dream team, or you can have a public defender.”

Distilling that concept down to a first-grade level was a greater leap. Rep. Rick Ladd, a Haverhill Republican and the chairman of the House Education Funding Committee, invoked December birthdays.

“I thought of my two grandchildren right now: one born on Pearl Harbor Day, the other one born on the 20th of December,” he said. “And they’re saying, ‘We don’t have an equal opportunity to have a grand party like everybody else because (of) Christmas.’”

Gardner recalled his own elementary school education. “When I was in school, we had five rows – 40 kids – and the smartest were in the first seats. … Is that action fair? What makes an action fair? It’s fair that they all get the same questions on the test.”

Alcox agreed. “The hard part at the end of the day is that fairness isn’t in the constitution, but we try to attach it to justice,” he said.

The group agreed to use a different illustrative example than the distribution of pencils.

Other parts of the first-grade lesson centered around the very idea of rules. “Why are our school rules fair and helpful?” one slide asked, begging the question somewhat. “Why is raising our hands a helpful rule?”

Edelblut had some quibbles, arguing the curriculum was too focused on whether the rules themselves were valid. Instead, he said, it should be about whether those rules are fairly applied. “What we’ve turned it into is kids adjudicating whether or not a rule is fair or not fair,” he said.

And Rep. Mike Moffett, a Loudon Republican, said the lesson plan should also introduce the role punishment plays in the adherence to rules.

The commission has been designing different curricula for each grade from first to 12th, gradually increasing the difficulty level. Middle school students learn about different power structures of government, from the select board at the local level to the governor’s office, and about the legislative process. “What is an emergency the governor can help support?” one middle school lesson asks. “Draw a picture.”

High schoolers get more nuanced lessons. “What makes the New Hampshire Constitution unique?” one slide prompted. (Two answers, the commission decided, are Article 4, which guarantees the right of conscience, and Article 10, which preserves the “right of revolution” against the state government when “all other means of redress are ineffectual.”)

For Lamontagne, who has helped teach constitutional law at Saint Anselm College, the material itself is boundlessly interesting. The challenge for the commission is tailoring it to younger learners.

The secret, he said, is nailing down the basic questions of society.

“People take it for granted, but who decides that we have to stop at a red light, as opposed to a green light?” he said in an interview. “I mean, who makes that decision?”




